Phillips 66: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.7 billion. The Houston-based company…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Phillips 66 (PSX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $1.7 billion.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of $3.72 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $3.87 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.54 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $35.74 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $32.13 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PSX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PSX

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.