Phibro: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — TEANECK, N.J. (AP) — Phibro Animal Health Corp. (PAHC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $11.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Teaneck, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 28 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 38 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The maker of animal health products and nutritional supplements posted revenue of $255 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $256.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.6 million, or 81 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $977.9 million.

Phibro expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.12 to $1.27 per share, with revenue in the range of $1 billion to $1.05 billion.

