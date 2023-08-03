PGT: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.5…

NORTH VENICE, Fla. (AP) — PGT Inc. (PGTI) on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings of $31.5 million.

The North Venice, Florida-based company said it had net income of 53 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 58 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of windows and doors posted revenue of $384.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $390.9 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PGT said it expects revenue in the range of $385 million to $405 million.

