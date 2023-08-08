Live Radio
PFSweb: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 6:05 PM

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — PFSweb Inc. (PFSW) on Tuesday reported a loss of $128,000 in its second quarter.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 1 cent per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and restructuring costs, came to 6 cents per share.

The operator of internet retail websites posted revenue of $67.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFSW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFSW

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

