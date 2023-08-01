Pfizer: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.33 billion.…

NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer Inc. (PFE) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $2.33 billion.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 41 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, came to 67 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 56 cents per share.

The drugmaker posted revenue of $12.73 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13 billion.

Pfizer expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.25 to $3.45 per share, with revenue in the range of $67 billion to $70 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFE

