RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported net income of $5.83 billion in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $22.98 billion in the period.

