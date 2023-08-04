RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported net income of $5.83 billion in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had net income of 90 cents.
The oil and gas company posted revenue of $22.98 billion in the period.
