PetIQ: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — EAGLE, Idaho (AP) — PetIQ Inc. (PETQ) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $9.5 million.

The Eagle, Idaho-based company said it had net income of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 46 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 26 cents per share.

The pet medications and products maker posted revenue of $314.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $274.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, PetIQ said it expects revenue in the range of $220 million to $240 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.01 billion to $1.05 billion.

