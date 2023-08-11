Live Radio
Perspective Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 11, 2023, 8:11 AM

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Friday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

The Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 49 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 36 cents.

