Perspective Therapeutics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Friday reported a loss of $11.1 million in its second quarter.

The Richland, Washington-based company said it had a loss of 4 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $2.1 million in the period.

The company’s shares closed at 49 cents. A year ago, they were trading at 36 cents.

