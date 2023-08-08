Personalis: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $24 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 50 cents.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $16.7 million in the period, which matched Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in September, Personalis said it expects revenue in the range of $17 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $70 million to $72 million.

