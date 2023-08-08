Perrigo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its second…

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.