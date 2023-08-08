Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Perrigo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

Perrigo: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 8, 2023, 6:54 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Tuesday reported net income of $8.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dublin-based company said it had profit of 6 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.70 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PRGO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PRGO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up