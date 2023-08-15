Live Radio
Permianville: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 15, 2023, 6:12 PM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Permianville Royalty Trust (PVL) on Monday reported net income of $2.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share.

The oil and gas statutory trust posted revenue of $11.3 million in the period.

_____

