Permian Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $73.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 33 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $623.4 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $649 million.

