Perion Network: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOLON, Israel (AP) — HOLON, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $21.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Holon, Israel-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 84 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 71 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $178.5 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $176 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $730 million to $750 million.

