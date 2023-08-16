Performance Food: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $150.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 96 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.14 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $14.87 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $15.09 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $397.2 million, or $2.54 per share. Revenue was reported as $57.25 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $14.7 billion to $15 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $59 billion to $60 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PFGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PFGC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.