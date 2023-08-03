Pennsylvania Real Estate: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) on Thursday reported a loss in a key…

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PRET) on Thursday reported a loss in a key measure in its second quarter.

The real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, said it had a funds from operations loss of $17 million, or $3.15 per share, in the period.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $51.8 million, or $9.73 per share.

The shopping mall real estate investment trust, based in Philadelphia, posted revenue of $67.4 million in the period.

