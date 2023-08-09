PennantPark: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings…

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — MIAMI BEACH, Fla. (AP) — PennantPark Investment Corp. (PNNT) on Wednesday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $20.9 million.

The Miami Beach, Florida-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, came to 35 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $45 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNNT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNNT

