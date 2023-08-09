Live Radio
PENN Entertainment: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 7:37 AM

WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — WYOMISSING, Pa. (AP) — PENN Entertainment, Inc. (PENN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $78.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wyomissing, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 48 cents.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The casino operator posted revenue of $1.67 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.66 billion.

