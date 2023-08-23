Peloton: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $241.8 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Wednesday reported a loss of $241.8 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 68 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 45 cents per share.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $642.1 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $640.5 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.26 billion, or $3.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.8 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Peloton said it expects revenue in the range of $580 million to $600 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTON at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTON

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.