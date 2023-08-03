Pediatrix Medical Group: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.3…

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (MD) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $28.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Sunrise, Florida-based company said it had profit of 34 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 39 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 39 cents per share.

The physician group posted revenue of $500.6 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.