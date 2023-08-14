PDS Biotechnology: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of…

FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) on Monday reported a loss of $11.5 million in its second quarter.

The Florham Park, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 37 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for a loss of 37 cents per share.

