Pctel: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — BLOOMINGDALE, Ill. (AP) — Pctel Inc. (PCTI) on Tuesday reported earnings of $999,000 in its second quarter.

The Bloomingdale, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 7 cents per share.

The provider of antennas and services for wireless networks posted revenue of $20.6 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in September, Pctel expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 7 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $20 million to $21 million for the fiscal third quarter.

