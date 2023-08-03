Paylocity: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $37.3…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Paylocity Holding Corp. (PCTY) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $37.3 million.

The Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 66 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were $1.32 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.08 per share.

The provider of cloud-based payroll and human-resources software services posted revenue of $308.5 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $301.4 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $140.8 million, or $2.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.17 billion.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paylocity said it expects revenue in the range of $314.1 million to $318.1 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.41 billion.

