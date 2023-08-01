Paycom: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $64.5…

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Paycom Software Inc. (PAYC) on Tuesday reported second-quarter net income of $64.5 million.

The Oklahoma City-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.62 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.60 per share.

The maker of human-resources and payroll software posted revenue of $401.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $398.2 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Paycom said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $412 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.72 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAYC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAYC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.