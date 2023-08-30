Patterson Cos.: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — ST PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Patterson Cos. (PDCO) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $31.2 million.

The St Paul, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 32 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 40 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The medical supplies maker posted revenue of $1.58 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.57 billion.

Patterson Cos. expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.45 to $2.55 per share.

