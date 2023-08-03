Patriot Transportation: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2…

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Patriot Transportation Holding Inc. (PATI) on Thursday reported net income of $1.2 million in its fiscal third quarter.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based company said it had profit of 33 cents per share.

The tank truck carrier posted revenue of $24.3 million in the period.

