Parsons: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — CENTREVILLE, Va. (AP) — Parsons Corp. (PSN) on Wednesday reported second-quarter earnings of $43.2 million.

The Centreville, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 38 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 63 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 49 cents per share.

The software and infrastructure services provider posted revenue of $1.36 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.12 billion.

Parsons expects full-year revenue in the range of $4.85 billion to $5.05 billion.

