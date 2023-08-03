Parker-Hannifin: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Parker-Hannifin Corp. (PH) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $709 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had profit of $5.44. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $6.08 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.50 per share.

The maker of motion and control products posted revenue of $5.1 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.01 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.08 billion, or $16.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $19.07 billion.

Parker-Hannifin expects full-year earnings in the range of $21.90 to $22.90 per share.

