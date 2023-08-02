Live Radio
Park-Ohio: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 2, 2023, 5:52 PM

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) on Wednesday reported net income of $5.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 43 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 83 cents per share.

The industrial supply-chain logistics company posted revenue of $428.1 million in the period.

