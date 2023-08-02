Park Hotels & Resorts: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

TYSONS, Va. (AP) — Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (PK) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its second quarter. The results matched Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in Tysons, Virginia, said it had funds from operations of $129 million, or 60 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 60 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $150 million, or 70 cents per share.

Park Hotels & Resorts, based in Tysons, Virginia, posted revenue of $714 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $725 million.

Park Hotels & Resorts expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $1.76 to $2.02 per share.

