Paramount Resources: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Paramount Resources Ltd. (PRMRF) on Wednesday reported net income of $55.2 million in its second quarter.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company said it had net income of 37 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas company posted revenue of $278.8 million in the period.

