Paramount Global-B: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Monday reported a loss of $299 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Paramount Global-B (PARA) on Monday reported a loss of $299 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 48 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 10 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 1 cent per share.

The company posted revenue of $7.62 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.43 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARA

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.