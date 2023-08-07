Par Petroleum: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $30 million. The…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Par Petroleum Corp. (PARR) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $30 million.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 49 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.20 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.78 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PARR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PARR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.