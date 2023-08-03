Papa John’s: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.8…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Papa John’s International Inc. (PZZA) on Thursday reported second-quarter profit of $17.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 54 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 59 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The pizza chain posted revenue of $514.5 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $530.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PZZA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PZZA

