Pangaea Logistics: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

August 9, 2023, 4:37 PM

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd. (PANL) on Wednesday reported earnings of $2.8 million in its second quarter.

The Newport, Rhode Island-based company said it had profit of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 10 cents per share.

The maritime logistics company posted revenue of $118.1 million in the period.

