Pan American Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its second quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.
The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.
The silver mining company posted revenue of $639.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.1 million.
