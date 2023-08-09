Pan American Silver: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) on Wednesday reported a loss of $47.4 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 4 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 8 cents per share.

The silver mining company posted revenue of $639.9 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $648.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAAS

