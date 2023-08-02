Palomar: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income…

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Palomar Holdings Inc. (PLMR) on Wednesday reported second-quarter net income of $17.6 million.

The La Jolla, California-based company said it had net income of 69 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 86 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The insurance holding company posted revenue of $90.4 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $89.3 million, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $94.2 million.

