Palo Alto: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) on Friday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $227.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Santa Clara, California-based company said it had profit of 64 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.44 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 15 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.28 per share.

The security software maker posted revenue of $1.95 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Sixteen analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.96 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $439.7 million, or $1.28 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.89 billion.

For the current quarter ending in October, Palo Alto expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.15 to $1.17.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $1.82 billion to $1.85 billion for the fiscal first quarter. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had expected revenue of $1.55 billion.

Palo Alto expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.27 to $5.40 per share, with revenue ranging from $8.15 billion to $8.2 billion.

