PagerDuty: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — PagerDuty Inc. (PD) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The San Francisco-based company said it had a loss of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 19 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 10 cents per share.

The software developer posted revenue of $107.6 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in October, PagerDuty expects its per-share earnings to range from 13 cents to 14 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $106.5 million to $108.5 million for the fiscal third quarter.

PagerDuty expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 65 cents per share, with revenue ranging from $426 million to $430 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.