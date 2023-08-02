Pacira: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.8 million.…

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PCRX) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $25.8 million.

The Tampa, Florida-based company said it had profit of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 78 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 81 cents per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $169.5 million in the period, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.6 million.

