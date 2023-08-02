Pacific Biosciences: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a…

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Pacific Biosciences of California Inc. (PACB) on Wednesday reported a loss of $69.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 26 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 34 cents per share.

The maker of genetic analysis technology posted revenue of $47.6 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $40.3 million.

