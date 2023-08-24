OSI: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $42.4…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter profit of $42.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $2.46. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.66 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.54 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $411.9 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $384.5 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $91.8 million, or $5.34 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OSIS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OSIS

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.