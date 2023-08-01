Oshkosh: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $175 million. The…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Tuesday reported second-quarter earnings of $175 million.

The Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had profit of $2.67 per share. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and non-recurring costs, came to $2.69 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.41 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.21 billion.

Oshkosh expects full-year earnings to be $8 per share, with revenue expected to be $9.5 billion.

