Ormat Technologies: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Ormat Technologies Inc. (ORA) on Wednesday reported second-quarter profit of $24.2 million.

The Reno, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 40 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The geothermal company posted revenue of $194.8 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $198.5 million.

Ormat Technologies expects full-year revenue in the range of $823 million to $858 million.

