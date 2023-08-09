Orion: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $30.1 million in its second…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Orion S.A. (OEC) on Wednesday reported net income of $30.1 million in its second quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 53 cents per share.

The producer of the chemcial additive carbon black posted revenue of $458.8 million in the period.

Orion expects full-year earnings in the range of $2 to $2.25 per share.

