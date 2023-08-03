OraSure: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million…

BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — BETHLEHEM, Pa. (AP) — OraSure Technologies Inc. (OSUR) on Thursday reported a loss of $4.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Bethlehem, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of 7 cents.

The diagnostic test maker posted revenue of $85.4 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $64.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, OraSure said it expects revenue in the range of $72 million to $77 million.

