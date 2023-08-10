OptiNose: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.6 million in its…

YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — YARDLEY, Pa. (AP) — OptiNose Inc. (OPTN) on Thursday reported profit of $2.6 million in its second quarter.

The Yardley, Pennsylvania-based company said it had net income of 2 cents per share.

The specialty pharmaceutical company posted revenue of $19.5 million in the period.

