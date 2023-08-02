OPENLANE: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $193.8 million in…

CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — CARMEL, Ind. (AP) — OPENLANE, Inc. (KAR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $193.8 million in its second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Carmel, Indiana-based company said it had a loss of $1.87. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 25 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 14 cents per share.

The used and salvaged vehicle auctioneer posted revenue of $416.9 million in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $421.7 million.

OPENLANE expects full-year earnings in the range of 60 cents to 70 cents per share.

