Open Text: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — WATERLOO, Ontario (AP) — Open Text Corp. (OTEX) on Thursday reported a loss of $48.7 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Waterloo, Ontario-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were 91 cents per share.

The software provider posted revenue of $1.49 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $150.4 million, or 56 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.48 billion.

