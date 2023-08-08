Open Lending: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.4 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Open Lending Corporation (LPRO) on Tuesday reported second-quarter profit of $11.4 million.

The Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 9 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $38.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $35.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in September, Open Lending said it expects revenue in the range of $29 million to $34 million.

