CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 574 574¾ 566 571¼ —5½ Dec 605 608 593½ 604¾ —2¼ Mar 631¾ 634¼ 621 631 —2½ May 647¾ 650½ 638¾ 647½ —2½ Jul 657¼ 659¾ 649¾ 656½ —2½ Sep 669½ 671¾ 662¾ 670½ — ½ Dec 685¼ 685½ 678 684 —1½ Mar 696¾ 697¾ 693 695 —3¼ May 700 700 698 698 —3 Jul 678¼ 678¼ 678¼ 678¼ +2 Est. sales 52,130. Wed.’s sales 107,988 Wed.’s open int 358,377, up 387 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 461¾ 465¾ 459 463¼ +1½ Dec 481 484 476¾ 481½ +¾ Mar 497 499½ 492½ 497 May 505½ 507½ 500¾ 505 — ½ Jul 509¼ 512 505 509 — ¼ Sep 506 507 502 505½ +¼ Dec 510¾ 511½ 506¼ 510 Mar 522 522¼ 518¾ 518¾ —2 May 527½ 527½ 527½ 527½ +1½ Jul 526 526 526 526 — ¾ Dec 492¾ 494¾ 492½ 494¾ +¼ Jul 505½ 505¾ 505¼ 505¼ —3 Est. sales 107,173. Wed.’s sales 335,208 Wed.’s open int 1,199,704 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Dec 502 511 501 507½ +7¼ Mar 515¼ 521¾ 515¼ 521¾ +11 Est. sales 369. Wed.’s sales 898 Wed.’s open int 4,527, up 137 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel Sep 1381 1381 1371½ 1371½ —9¾ Nov 1386¾ 1392 1377 1381¼ —5½ Jan 1399¼ 1404¼ 1390 1393¾ —6 Mar 1402 1406½ 1393¼ 1396½ —6¼ May 1402½ 1406 1394½ 1397¾ —5¾ Jul 1400 1404 1392¼ 1395¾ —5½ Aug 1378¼ 1379¾ 1369½ 1372 —6¼ Sep 1329½ 1332 1323¼ 1325 —6¼ Nov 1307¾ 1311¼ 1301 1304¼ —6¼ Jan 1310 1310 1310 1310 —5½ Nov 1245 1245 1243¼ 1243¼ —6¾ Est. sales 65,177. Wed.’s sales 200,068 Wed.’s open int 704,503, up 5,648 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb Sep 65.70 65.98 65.41 65.60 +.06 Oct 64.15 64.57 63.70 64.38 +.29 Dec 62.63 63.19 62.24 62.96 +.33 Jan 62.00 62.60 61.68 62.37 +.28 Mar 61.39 61.90 61.14 61.78 +.29 May 60.92 61.40 60.66 61.22 +.23 Jul 60.36 60.87 60.07 60.63 +.21 Aug 59.62 59.93 59.33 59.85 +.20 Sep 58.84 58.84 58.72 58.72 —.09 Oct 57.86 58.07 57.86 58.07 +.16 Dec 57.41 57.65 57.23 57.63 +.17 Dec 55.53 55.53 55.53 55.53 —.01 Est. sales 46,716. Wed.’s sales 116,134 Wed.’s open int 460,245 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton Sep 424.00 424.00 418.40 421.10 —1.90 Oct 411.00 412.10 405.40 406.80 —4.20 Dec 410.30 411.60 404.60 406.00 —4.20 Jan 408.80 408.80 402.10 403.30 —4.30 Mar 402.00 402.80 396.80 398.10 —3.90 May 398.40 398.80 393.10 394.30 —3.50 Jul 397.00 397.40 392.90 393.90 —3.10 Aug 394.40 394.40 390.60 391.50 —2.80 Sep 389.50 389.50 389.00 389.00 —.50 Oct 382.80 382.80 382.80 382.80 —.20 Dec 381.90 382.00 379.50 379.70 —2.40 Est. sales 53,394. Wed.’s sales 138,064 Wed.’s open int 456,642

