CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|574
|574¾
|566
|571¼
|—5½
|Dec
|605
|608
|593½
|604¾
|—2¼
|Mar
|631¾
|634¼
|621
|631
|—2½
|May
|647¾
|650½
|638¾
|647½
|—2½
|Jul
|657¼
|659¾
|649¾
|656½
|—2½
|Sep
|669½
|671¾
|662¾
|670½
|—
|½
|Dec
|685¼
|685½
|678
|684
|—1½
|Mar
|696¾
|697¾
|693
|695
|—3¼
|May
|700
|700
|698
|698
|—3
|Jul
|678¼
|678¼
|678¼
|678¼
|+2
|Est. sales 52,130.
|Wed.’s sales 107,988
|Wed.’s open int 358,377,
|up 387
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|461¾
|465¾
|459
|463¼
|+1½
|Dec
|481
|484
|476¾
|481½
|+¾
|Mar
|497
|499½
|492½
|497
|May
|505½
|507½
|500¾
|505
|—
|½
|Jul
|509¼
|512
|505
|509
|—
|¼
|Sep
|506
|507
|502
|505½
|+¼
|Dec
|510¾
|511½
|506¼
|510
|Mar
|522
|522¼
|518¾
|518¾
|—2
|May
|527½
|527½
|527½
|527½
|+1½
|Jul
|526
|526
|526
|526
|—
|¾
|Dec
|492¾
|494¾
|492½
|494¾
|+¼
|Jul
|505½
|505¾
|505¼
|505¼
|—3
|Est. sales 107,173.
|Wed.’s sales 335,208
|Wed.’s open int 1,199,704
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Dec
|502
|511
|501
|507½
|+7¼
|Mar
|515¼
|521¾
|515¼
|521¾
|+11
|Est. sales 369.
|Wed.’s sales 898
|Wed.’s open int 4,527,
|up 137
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|Sep
|1381
|1381
|1371½
|1371½
|—9¾
|Nov
|1386¾
|1392
|1377
|1381¼
|—5½
|Jan
|1399¼
|1404¼
|1390
|1393¾
|—6
|Mar
|1402
|1406½
|1393¼
|1396½
|—6¼
|May
|1402½
|1406
|1394½
|1397¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|1400
|1404
|1392¼
|1395¾
|—5½
|Aug
|1378¼
|1379¾
|1369½
|1372
|—6¼
|Sep
|1329½
|1332
|1323¼
|1325
|—6¼
|Nov
|1307¾
|1311¼
|1301
|1304¼
|—6¼
|Jan
|1310
|1310
|1310
|1310
|—5½
|Nov
|1245
|1245
|1243¼
|1243¼
|—6¾
|Est. sales 65,177.
|Wed.’s sales 200,068
|Wed.’s open int 704,503,
|up 5,648
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|Sep
|65.70
|65.98
|65.41
|65.60
|+.06
|Oct
|64.15
|64.57
|63.70
|64.38
|+.29
|Dec
|62.63
|63.19
|62.24
|62.96
|+.33
|Jan
|62.00
|62.60
|61.68
|62.37
|+.28
|Mar
|61.39
|61.90
|61.14
|61.78
|+.29
|May
|60.92
|61.40
|60.66
|61.22
|+.23
|Jul
|60.36
|60.87
|60.07
|60.63
|+.21
|Aug
|59.62
|59.93
|59.33
|59.85
|+.20
|Sep
|58.84
|58.84
|58.72
|58.72
|—.09
|Oct
|57.86
|58.07
|57.86
|58.07
|+.16
|Dec
|57.41
|57.65
|57.23
|57.63
|+.17
|Dec
|55.53
|55.53
|55.53
|55.53
|—.01
|Est. sales 46,716.
|Wed.’s sales 116,134
|Wed.’s open int 460,245
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|Sep
|424.00
|424.00
|418.40
|421.10
|—1.90
|Oct
|411.00
|412.10
|405.40
|406.80
|—4.20
|Dec
|410.30
|411.60
|404.60
|406.00
|—4.20
|Jan
|408.80
|408.80
|402.10
|403.30
|—4.30
|Mar
|402.00
|402.80
|396.80
|398.10
|—3.90
|May
|398.40
|398.80
|393.10
|394.30
|—3.50
|Jul
|397.00
|397.40
|392.90
|393.90
|—3.10
|Aug
|394.40
|394.40
|390.60
|391.50
|—2.80
|Sep
|389.50
|389.50
|389.00
|389.00
|—.50
|Oct
|382.80
|382.80
|382.80
|382.80
|—.20
|Dec
|381.90
|382.00
|379.50
|379.70
|—2.40
|Est. sales 53,394.
|Wed.’s sales 138,064
|Wed.’s open int 456,642
